Baker Mayfield takes another shot at Cleveland

Baker Mayfield is never going to miss a chance to take a shot at the Cleveland Browns, and he did so again this week.

Mayfield was speaking to the media when he was asked about his “old place,” which prompted him to begin discussing the season the Oklahoma Sooners have had. The reporter had been asking about Cleveland, and Mayfield brushed off that correction.

“That’s not my old place.” Baker Mayfield when asked about his old place started talking about Oklahoma and when the reporter asked about Cleveland he said, “That’s not my old place.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SAJs7I43Ol — Bally Sports (@BallySports) November 25, 2022

“That’s not my old place. I used to play there,” Mayfield said of Cleveland.

Mayfield is still unhappy with how his time with the Browns ended, and has hinted at frustration with how he was used there. The team had seemingly committed to him before ultimately trading for Deshaun Watson, effectively ending his tenure there.

Mayfield is obviously free to harbor whatever bad feelings he wants, but it is not as if things have gone much better for him with the Carolina Panthers. At a certain point, he just starts to sound bitter.