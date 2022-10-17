Panthers interim coach has stark warning for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is unlikely to be ready to return to action for Week 7, but even if he was, there is clearly no guarantee that his starting quarterback job is secure.

Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks made clear Monday that all of his quarterbacks are in the mix to start when healthy, and explicitly refused to guarantee Mayfield’s position when asked if Mayfield would start when healthy.

“I can’t give you that answer,” Wilks said, via David Newton of ESPN. “But I can tell you right now those guys [in the quarterback room] are going to compete at that position just as well as other positions do to see who exactly goes out there on Sunday.”

Wilks cited P.J. Walker and Jacob Eason as possible options at the quarterback position. Only Eason is fully healthy right now as Mayfield deals with an ankle sprain. Sam Darnold may be activated off injured reserve this week, but is unlikely to be ready to play in Week 7.

The case can be made that the Panthers have a bad supporting cast, but Mayfield has done little to inspire confidence as starter. Former coach Matt Rhule threw him under the bus before he was fired, and Wilks’ opinion does not appear to be significantly different.

Mayfield went 1-4 as a starter, averaging a paltry 192 yards per game and throwing as many interceptions as he did touchdowns with four a piece. At this point, the Panthers might be better off seeing if anyone else can do any better.