Baker Mayfield takes jab at Browns

Baker Mayfield demanded a trade away from the Cleveland Browns and was dealt to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. In Week 1, the teams will meet with Carolina hosting Cleveland.

Mayfield is ready to face his former team, and he is motivated to beat them. He still seems bothered by the way he feels they limited him offensively.

When talking with the media on Wednesday, Mayfield took a jab at the Browns for being a run-first team.

“You know they’re going to want to run the ball,” Mayfield said of the Browns Wednesday. “That’s the motive there. That’s never going to change and we’re going to want to just try and score a bunch of points and get our defense out there to play fast, and so we’ve just got to play complimentary football when it comes down to it.”

Mayfield also compared the two offenses and said he felt more free playing in Carolina’s offense. That seems to further confirm Mayfield felt limited by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns went 8-9 last season, but they were 11-5 the year before. Mayfield played while injured last season and completely regressed. But he had a good season in 2020 and seems to forget that. He should have some more gratitude for his time in Cleveland, even if he disagreed with the way Stefanski handled him.