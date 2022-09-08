 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 8, 2022

Baker Mayfield takes jab at Browns

September 8, 2022
by Larry Brown
Baker Mayfield with a hat on

Aug 19, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) exits the field after the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield demanded a trade away from the Cleveland Browns and was dealt to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. In Week 1, the teams will meet with Carolina hosting Cleveland.

Mayfield is ready to face his former team, and he is motivated to beat them. He still seems bothered by the way he feels they limited him offensively.

When talking with the media on Wednesday, Mayfield took a jab at the Browns for being a run-first team.

“You know they’re going to want to run the ball,” Mayfield said of the Browns Wednesday. “That’s the motive there. That’s never going to change and we’re going to want to just try and score a bunch of points and get our defense out there to play fast, and so we’ve just got to play complimentary football when it comes down to it.”

Mayfield also compared the two offenses and said he felt more free playing in Carolina’s offense. That seems to further confirm Mayfield felt limited by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns went 8-9 last season, but they were 11-5 the year before. Mayfield played while injured last season and completely regressed. But he had a good season in 2020 and seems to forget that. He should have some more gratitude for his time in Cleveland, even if he disagreed with the way Stefanski handled him.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus