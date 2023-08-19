Baker Mayfield files court petition regarding questionable $12 million investment

Baker Mayfield is battling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback job, but he also has some business issues off the field.

Mayfield and his wife Emily filed a petition in Travis County, Tx. District Court this week seeking information on a $12 million investment in an Austin firm, according to Billy Gates of KXAN. Several of Mayfield’s family members work at the firm, and Mayfield wants answers regarding where his investment went.

“Petitioners simply do not know if their money has been properly and competently invested, has been stolen or otherwise misappropriated, or something in between,” the document stated. The petition added that Mayfield has been “denied access to this information” previously.

The petition was filed Tuesday and is seeking financial records from Camwood Capital Management Group, Camwood Ventures, Texas Contract Manufacturing Group, Unitech, Apex Machining, and Lor-Van.

Mayfield, the former No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is competing for the starting quarterback job in Tampa and appears to be the favorite to win it. He split last season between Carolina and the Los Angeles Rams, throwing 10 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions.