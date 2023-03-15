Baker Mayfield’s old Daniel Jones comments resurface

Baker Mayfield’s old comments about Daniel Jones are receiving renewed attention given their respective circumstances.

Mayfield on Wednesday agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His contract will pay him $4 million in guaranteed money and up to $8.5 million total.

Compare that with Jones’ contract.

After a successful season, the New York Giants gave Jones a four-year deal worth $160 million.

Jones received a contract extension from the team that drafted him. The Cleveland Browns declined to do the same with Mayfield, who is now on his fourth NFL team.

Their circumstances led Barstool Sports to recycle Mayfield’s old quote on Wednesday.

Daniel Jones: $160 Million

Baker Mayfield: $8.5 Million pic.twitter.com/TH8MVxQ3IC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 15, 2023

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield told GQ back in 2019. “It blows my mind. Some people overthink it. That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

After that comment was released, Mayfield said it was used out of context. He said he questioned how quarterbacks are evaluated and said he was surprised that he himself was drafted No. 1 overall.

Regardless of the context, it’s a quote Mayfield won’t live down. Their career stats now are actually fairly similar, though they seem to be heading in different directions in their respective careers.