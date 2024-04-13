 Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield, wife make big personal announcement

April 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Baker Mayfield in pads and a hat

Aug 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and wife Emily made a big announcement on Saturday.

Emily Mayfield announced on Instagram that the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Kova Jade, on Tuesday. She also shared a photo of Baker Mayfield holding his newborn daughter, which also featured the couple’s dog, Fergus.

The Mayfields had previously announced in December that they were expecting their first child.

Mayfield is coming off a comeback season with the Buccaneers that saw him throw for over 4,000 yards and guide the team to the playoffs despite low expectations entering the season. His performances earned him a big new contract, so things are certainly looking up for him both personally and professionally.

Baker Mayfield
