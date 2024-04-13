Baker Mayfield, wife make big personal announcement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and wife Emily made a big announcement on Saturday.

Emily Mayfield announced on Instagram that the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Kova Jade, on Tuesday. She also shared a photo of Baker Mayfield holding his newborn daughter, which also featured the couple’s dog, Fergus.

Here was the announcement on Instagram by Emily Mayfield on the birth of their baby girl, Kova Jade. pic.twitter.com/Z09VBLjvJ7 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 13, 2024

Welcome to the Krewe, Kova Jade Mayfield ♥️🥹 pic.twitter.com/omU88zeJ7Q — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 13, 2024

The Mayfields had previously announced in December that they were expecting their first child.

Mayfield is coming off a comeback season with the Buccaneers that saw him throw for over 4,000 yards and guide the team to the playoffs despite low expectations entering the season. His performances earned him a big new contract, so things are certainly looking up for him both personally and professionally.