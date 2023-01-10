Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency

Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do.

Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’ season came to an end with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime. The quarterback said that he is going to prioritize playing for a team that provides him the best opportunity and that he will not chase a pay check.

Mayfield: "After seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again, it's going to be hard to try something else new, but obviously it's going to be a big-time decision.” — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) January 9, 2023

“I’m not going to just go chase a check to go start and play,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield’s NFL prospects were looking grim after he didn’t receive much trade interest over the offseason. It looked even worse after he passed for just 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in seven games with Carolina.

But Mayfield played reasonably well in five games with the Rams to the extent that he probably guaranteed himself at least a backup job somewhere. After spending time playing under Sean McVay, Mayfield probably will try to go to a good situation if possible.