Baker Mayfield actually praised by notable Browns teammate

The way Baker Mayfield has been trashed all offseason, you would have thought he was a terrible player who is hated by everyone in the Browns’ locker room. But that is not the case.

Mayfield had fans in Cleveland’s locker room, and he also delivered the team’s first playoff win since 1994. It wasn’t all bad for the Browns with Mayfield at quarterback. Even though Mayfield’s days as a Browns player are done, he still has some fans in Cleveland.

One Browns offensive star actually complimented Mayfield this week.

Browns running back Nick Chubb talked with reporters from Cleveland’s organized team activities this week. Chubb called Mayfield one of his best friends.

Nick Chubb on Baker Mayfield: “He’ll still always be one of my best friends. He’s a great guy. I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready.” #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) May 25, 2022

“He’ll still always be one of my best friends. He’s a great guy. I know with his intensity and his attitude, wherever he lands, he’ll be ready,” Chubb said of Mayfield.

Chubb and Mayfield came into the NFL at the same time. Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 and Chubb was taken No. 35 overall by Cleveland that year. They formed a strong tandem and helped Cleveland became instantly more formidable than they were from 2015-2017. Chubb has even made the Pro Bowl for three straight seasons.

Mayfield is still under contract with Cleveland but not attending team events. He is seeking a trade because he was upset with the team for its pursuit of Deshaun Watson, who is now their No. 1 quarterback. Mayfield’s contract situation is a hurdle in the team’s efforts to trade him.

H/T The Spun