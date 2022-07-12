 Skip to main content
Baker Mayfield reveals 1 big change that came with trade to Panthers

July 12, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield is happy to have a fresh start with the Carolina Panthers, but he will be leaving at least one big piece of his life behind in Cleveland — his popular Progressive insurance commercials.

At his first press conference as a Panther on Tuesday, Mayfield was asked if we have seen the last of his “At Home With Baker Mayfield” advertisements now that no longer plays for the Browns. Sadly, we have. Mayfield says he pitched Progressive on a moving away commercial but it did not work out.

The Progressive commercials were always entertaining. They showed Mayfield treating FirstEnergy Stadium like it was his actual home and doing household tasks around the venue, like mowing the lawn. One opposing coach even took a shot at the quarterback over the ads a couple years ago.

If Mayfield succeeds in Carolina, there will be plenty of other opportunities for him to star in commercials. His focus a the moment is on trying to win a starting job.

