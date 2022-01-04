Baker Mayfield to shut down season, undergo surgery

Baker Mayfield absorbed several more big hits in the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, and those will be the last the quarterback takes this season.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that Mayfield will not play in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 26-year-old needs shoulder surgery, and Stefanski said he will have it “as soon as possible.”

#Browns Kevin Stefanski announcing that Baker Mayfield won’t play vs the #Bengals and will have surgery as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/HN0lPit82l — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 4, 2022

Mayfield described himself as “pretty damn beat up” following Monday night’s game. That has been his status for the majority of the season.

Mayfield suffered multiple injuries to his left shoulder this year, the first of which came all the way back in Week 2. He also hurt his knee in Week 10. The former first overall pick had a rough season with just 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, but the injuries were almost certainly a major factor.

The priority for the Browns will be having Mayfield fully healthy for the start of what will be a pivotal fifth season. If he struggles, the team may decide to move on from him.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports