Baker Mayfield leaves Week 10 with knee injury

Baker Mayfield had a rough day against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and it got even worse when he suffered an injury.

Mayfield left the game late in the third quarter after taking a big hit from Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. The Cleveland Browns quarterback appeared to be favoring his right side as he limped off the field. Here’s a video of the hit:

Baker Mayfield is down after taking a shot from Matt Judon pic.twitter.com/b3t49m1rQw — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 14, 2021

The Brown announced that Mayfield was questionable to return with a knee injury. He was replaced by Case Keenum.

Mayfield had completed just 11 of 21 passes for 73 yards, a touchdown and an interception when he got hurt. The Browns were trailing 31-7 at the time.

Mayfield was already playing hurt because of the shoulder issues he has had this season.