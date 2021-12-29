Baker Mayfield’s wife says QB received death threats after rough game

Baker Mayfield probably cost the Cleveland Browns a win last week by having his worst game of the season, and fans were understandably unhappy with the performance. As often happens, some of those fans went too far in expressing their displeasure.

Mayfield’s wife, Emily, took to Instagram on Tuesday to blast fans for some of the things they have said to her and Baker on social media. She claimed there have even been death threats.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me,” Emily wrote in a screenshot that was captured by TMZ. “For the record — I pray for those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others.”

Mayfield threw four interceptions in Cleveland’s 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, though the Packers appeared to get away with a blatant penalty on the last one. Had the former first overall pick done a better job of protecting the ball, the Browns might have pulled off the upset win. Instead, they are 7-8 and need a miracle to make the playoffs.

Mayfield’s wife has always been outspoken in defending her husband, sometimes to a fault. But if Baker did receive death threats because he had a bad game, you can’t blame her for being upset.