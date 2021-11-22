Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily addresses viral Instagram post

Baker Mayfield’s rough season continued on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns eked out a win over the Detroit Lions, but the quarterback’s wife was quick to defend him. She may have inadvertently done so at the expense of some of Mayfield’s teammates.

After Cleveland’s 13-10 win, a fan praised Mayfield on Instagram for his toughness. The fan also said “maybe the rest of our team should take the hint and get tougher.” Mayfield’s wife Emily shared the post on her story.

Clearing something up – Emily Mayfield re-posted this to her Instagram story tonight. She didn’t write it but clearly agreed with and shared it. It has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/OTNot5d6UW — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 22, 2021

The question, of course, is whether she reposted it simply because the fan complimented her husband or if she agreed with everything the fan said. Emily eventually took the post down and sent a tweet about how much she respects every member of the Browns.

I also love the guys on this team. I respect every single one of them. Make a story out of whatever you want; I’m NEVER hating on them. They put it out there every week, many have injuries no one ever hears about, and they’re all tough as hell! https://t.co/vo1oNAiYom — Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield (@emilywmayfield6) November 22, 2021

Mayfield has been playing through an injured shoulder and other ailments. He completed just 15 of 29 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the win over Detroit. It’s hard to say exactly how much the injuries have impacted his performance, but he clearly is not 100 percent healthy.

Mayfield’s actions following Sunday’s game indicated he was not overly thrilled with the win.

Emily has defended Baker against criticism in the past, so this is nothing new. Given that her husband is playing hurt, you can understand why she’d be frustrated by some of the backlash this season.