Rasul Douglas got away with hold on game-winning interception

Rasul Douglas continues to make big plays for the Green Bay Packers, though he got away with one before a big play on Saturday.

Douglas had two interceptions in the Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns. His final interception came with 50 seconds left and helped seal the victory.

The Browns had a 3rd-and-10 at midfield and were in striking distance for a potential game-winning field goal. Baker Mayfield threw a pass intended for Donovan Peoples-Jones that was intercepted by Douglas.

A replay showed that Douglas and Peoples-Jones were being physical with each other before Douglas held Peoples-Jones and came around to catch the pass.

Replay of the missed call on the grab#Browns 22 #Packers 24 Q4 pic.twitter.com/9VjJvDlLDA — Sports 24/7 (@Sports24x7_) December 26, 2021

The officials did not call anything on the play. Maybe they didn’t call Douglas for holding because both players were being physical, but they very easily could have called Douglas.

The Packers intercepted Mayfield four times, which was the difference in the contest.

Cleveland is now 7-8, while Green Bay is 12-3 and 7-0 at home this season.