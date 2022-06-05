Baker Mayfield’s wife provides update on Browns QB

We haven’t heard much from Baker Mayfield since he distanced himself from the Cleveland Browns and asked for a trade. But the young quarterback apparently is doing well.

Mayfield’s wife Emily hosted a Q&A over Instagram on Friday, according to the New York Post. During the Q&A, Emily was asked how her husband was doing. She said she had been asked that numerous times and said he was doing “great!”

“Been training a ton and playing plenty of golf in his free time,” Emily said of Baker.

Baker has been the subject of plenty of headlines due to rumors and reports about his status. Thus far, he remains with the Browns. The team reportedly prefers to trade rather than cut him.

Plenty of teams reportedly would have interest in Mayfield if he were cut. But nobody seems to want to take on Mayfield under his current contract, which calls for him to be paid $18.8 million next season.

Mayfield played in 14 games last season for the Browns but struggled while battling shoulder and other injuries. The Browns went 29-30 in games Mayfield started at quarterback over the last four seasons.