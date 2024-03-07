Baker Mayfield makes surprise appearance at 1 MLB spring camp

Baker Mayfield may be technically unemployed in the NFL, but he is still getting his work in on the side in a unique way.

Mayfield was a guest at spring training with the New York Yankees on Thursday, and he even took some hacks in the batting cage. The veteran quarterback’s swing looked quite good.

Baker Mayfield takes some swings in the cage at #Yankees camp: pic.twitter.com/BejIq6H6KL — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 7, 2024

Mayfield is a big baseball fan. Five years ago, he even cameoed as a first base coach for the Milwaukee Brewers during a spring training game. This time, he is being a bit more active.

Since Mayfield does not have a contract right now, nobody’s going to stop him from getting a little bit of baseball work in. He does, however, appear heavily favored to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Yankees do their spring work in Tampa, so the veteran quarterback does not exactly have to travel far to check them out.