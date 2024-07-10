Barry Sanders provides update on his recent health scare

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders has provided an encouraging update on his health following a recent scare.

In a post to social media Wednesday, Sanders wrote that he has been “cleared to return to my normal activities” following a health scare he endured last month. He encouraged everyone to use the incident as a reminder to prioritize their health.

1st, I can't thank family, friends, & fans enough. The outpouring of love & support over the past month has been incredibly humbling. I have been cleared to return to my normal activities & my next stop is Cleveland on 7/27 at the @nsccshow Let's all use this scare to… https://t.co/31VWuQpT7V — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) July 10, 2024

Sanders does appear to be feeling better. The legendary running back, who turns 56 next week, did not offer too many details about his health scare, but made it sound quite serious. Fortunately, it does not appear that he is suffering from any long-term issues as a result of it.

Sanders led the NFL in rushing in 1997 with 2,053 yards, and he led the league in rushing touchdowns in 1991 with 16. He was honored as the NFL MVP in 1997 and walked away from the game after the following season.