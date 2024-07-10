 Skip to main content
Barry Sanders provides update on his recent health scare

July 10, 2024
by Grey Papke
Barry Sanders at a Lions game

Nov 28, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions former player Barry Sanders before the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders has provided an encouraging update on his health following a recent scare.

In a post to social media Wednesday, Sanders wrote that he has been “cleared to return to my normal activities” following a health scare he endured last month. He encouraged everyone to use the incident as a reminder to prioritize their health.

Sanders does appear to be feeling better. The legendary running back, who turns 56 next week, did not offer too many details about his health scare, but made it sound quite serious. Fortunately, it does not appear that he is suffering from any long-term issues as a result of it.

Sanders led the NFL in rushing in 1997 with 2,053 yards, and he led the league in rushing touchdowns in 1991 with 16. He was honored as the NFL MVP in 1997 and walked away from the game after the following season.

