Bart Scott is so confident in Eagles losing that he’s risking his eyebrow

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a convincing win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, but former NFL linebacker Bart Scott apparently believes the Eagles are pretenders. In fact, he is so confident they are going to come back earth in Week 2 that he is willing to stake his appearance to it.

During Thursday’s edition of “Get Up!” on ESPN, Scott taunted Eagles fans for rushing out to buy Hurts jerseys. He predicted Philly is going to have a much tougher time against the “elite” San Francisco 49ers this weekend. Scott’s colleague Damien Woody strongly disagreed, which led to a debate between the two.

At the end of said debate, Scott said he will shave off one of his eyebrows if the Eagles beat the 49ers on Sunday. Check it out:

"If the 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, I'll shave my eyebrow off." —@BartScott57 pic.twitter.com/I5vZb1tFIN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 16, 2021

The 49ers should have blown out the Detroit Lions, but instead they almost blew the game. Scott doesn’t think that will have any bearing on their game against the Eagles.

If you remember, Scott once wished bad luck on the Eagles for a much different reason. He may just have something against them, though he has now given people more of a reason to root for them on Sunday.