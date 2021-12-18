Bashaud Breeland speaks out on Twitter after getting cut by Vikings for altercation

Bashaud Breeland is going straight to Twitter after being cut by the Minnesota Vikings.

The veteran cornerback was released on Saturday after getting into a heated altercation with coaches and teammates during practice.

Shortly after the news broke, Breeland posted several tweets.

“Wow,” his first tweet read.

“I wanna appreciate the Vikings for the opportunity they game no hard feelings no love lost,” Breeland went on. “#17familia #Swilyfe #New17”

“‘This your last night in Minnesota,'” the former Super Bowl champion then cryptically wrote in another tweet.

Breeland also retweeted Minnesota’s post announcing that they had cut him.

The 29-year-old Breeland was in his first season with the Vikings. He had made 13 total starts for the team in 2021 and was on a one-year contract.

For Breeland, controversy is nothing new. He also got into some hot water when he was with his previous NFL team.

Photo: Clubhouse Live co-hosts Brett Christopherson, Ricardo Argeullo, Margaret Naczek and Green Bay Packer Josh Jones welcome cornerback Bashaud Breeland Monday, December 10, 2018, at the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley in Appleton, Wis. Ron Page/USA TODAY NETWORK-WisconsinApc Clubhouse Live121018 Rbp533