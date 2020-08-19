Bashaud Breeland facing four-game suspension for drug violation

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be without one of their top defensive players to start the season, as Bashaud Breeland is facing a suspension.

Breeland is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The suspension appears to be unrelated to the cornerback’s arrest earlier this offseason.

Breeland was arrested back in April in South Carolina on multiple drug- and alcohol-related charges. His lawyers hinted that excessive force was used in the arrest. A video from the incident showed an officer pull his gun on Breeland at a gas station.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported not long after the arrest that Breeland was facing a suspension for an unrelated violation.

Breeland, 28, started 15 games for the Chiefs last season. He intercepted a pass in the team’s Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. Breeland re-signed with Kansas City on a one-year deal earlier this offseason.