Bears acquire All-Pro player in trade with Chiefs

The Chicago Bears have made a huge move to bolster their offensive line heading into 2025.

The Bears have reached an agreement to acquire four-time Super Bowl champion guard Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Wednesday.

Thuney, 32, is entering the final season of a 5-year, $80 million deal he signed with the Chiefs as a free agent in 2021. Kansas City likely did not want to give Thuney a huge extension, which he could get from the Bears.

Rapoport notes that the Chiefs are expected to receive a fourth-round draft pick in the trade.

The deal is being finalized as we speak, but sources say it's centered around a future 4th round pick. https://t.co/a3ArdRkjDx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2025

Thuney has been a Pro Bowl selection three consecutive years with the Chiefs. He was also named a First-team All-Pro the last two seasons.

The New England Patriots selected Thuney in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and he immediately became a starter for them. Thuney was part of two Super Bowl champion teams in New England and then won two more titles with the Chiefs.

With 146 NFL starts under his belt, Thuney will bring a level of experience to the Bears that the team has lacked in recent years. Chicago also acquired former Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, so they are completely revamping their offensive line under first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

The Bears have made protecting Caleb Williams a priority this offseason, and adding Thuney to the mix should go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.