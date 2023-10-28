Report reveals Commanders’ asking price in Chase Young trade

The Washington Commanders are open to trading Chase Young before the Oct. 31 deadline, and a new report has revealed what teams would have to give up in order to land him.

The Commanders want a second-round pick in exchange for Young, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The team has put the same price on fellow defensive lineman Montez Sweat, but so far, teams are unwilling to give up more than a third-rounder.

Young has come up quite a bit in trade rumors over the past month. He is due to become a free agent at the end of the season, and the Commanders might as well try to get something for him now if they can.

Young has been productive in 2023, with five sacks in six games. His comeback from injury has been encouraging, and that may boost his value.