Bears’ Byron Pringle facing troubling allegations after arrest

Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested in Florida on Saturday and is facing some troubling allegations.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Pringle was pulled over in his Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in Pasco County, Fla., on Saturday. An officer said he witnessed the car burning rubber and doing donuts on a public road. Pringle was the driver and had two passengers in the car — one other adult and a child in the back seat. The child was Pringle’s.

Police say Pringle became “verbally confrontational” with them during the stop. Officers discovered that the 28-year-old was driving with a suspended license.

Pringle was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

Pringle signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He posted career highs across the board last season with 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns. The former Kansas State star signed a one-year deal with the Bears last month.