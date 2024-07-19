Bears reveal their preseason plan for Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams is almost certain to start for the Chicago Bears in Week 1, leading to questions regarding how the team will use him in preseason.

On Friday, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Williams will get some reps during preseason play. Eberflus noted that last year’s class of first-round quarterbacks received roughly 45 to 55 reps, and that the Bears will take a similar approach with Williams.

“Haven’t made any decisions but we certainly want to get him some reps,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I know the guys last year [2023 first-round QBs C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson] got 45 to 55 reps in terms of those guys. We’re looking right in that range. We’ll see, but again, it’s always week to week because you have to see what the health of your line is and where everybody is. But certainly, all those exposures are equally as valuable.”

That suggests Williams will see some preseason action, albeit limited. Eberflus also noted that Williams’ work in practice, including a scheduled joint practice with Cincinnati, would also be just as important to his preparation.

It has been made very clear that there is no quarterback competition in Chicago. This is purely about getting Williams comfortable within the offense and giving him the chance to adapt to game action at the NFL level.