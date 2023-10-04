Report: Bears appear likely to make 1 move with Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool appears to have played his final game with the Chicago Bears, with the only real question now being how his tenure with the team will end.

The Bears are trying to trade Claypool, but multiple teams believe the franchise will ultimately be forced to release the wide receiver, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. There is not a big market of teams interested in trading for Claypool, and the Bears are unlikely to get any more than a late-round draft pick for him if they can even find a taker.

The lack of interest in Claypool is not a shock at this point. Though undeniably talented, the wide receiver has burned his bridges with two teams, and he showed a clear lack of effort in the team’s Week 1 loss. The team asked him to stay home for their Week 4 game, by which point his fate with the Bears was all but sealed.

The Bears gave up a pretty significant piece to acquire Claypool from Pittsburgh last season. They were rewarded with just 18 catches and one touchdown in five games, so that move is looking disastrous now.