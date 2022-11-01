Steelers trade Chase Claypool to NFC team

The Chicago Bears have had the worst passing offense in the NFL through the first half of the season, and they made a trade on Tuesday that they hope will help address that issue.

The Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago is giving up a second-round draft pick in the deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Comp update: Bears traded a second-round pick for WR Chase Claypool, per source. https://t.co/eH6UEidGh9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

A recent report claimed the Steelers had attached a huge asking price to Claypool. While a second-round pick is significant, Pittsburgh ended up taking back less than they were said to be seeking.

Justin Fields and the Bears have averaged just 126.9 passing yards per game this season. Claypool is not going to be an instant fix, but the 6-foot-4, 238-pound receiver is a big target who is capable of beating defenders in one-on-one coverage.

Claypool has 32 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown this season. There was at least one other team that reportedly showed interest in him.