Bears coach Matt Nagy offers update on his job status

The Chicago Bears have been widely expected to make a coaching change at some point before or immediately after the end of the 2021 season. But even with the window now open for teams to interview candidates, Matt Nagy remains in charge in Chicago.

Nagy led the Bears to a hard-fought win on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Chicago scored a touchdown with just over a minute remaining and added what proved to be a game-winning two-point conversion. Nagy was asked on Monday if management has told him anything about his job status. He said he expects to remain in his position over the final two weeks.

Matt Nagy said he is operating under the assumption that he will be allowed to coach the final two games of the season. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) December 27, 2021

The Bears are 5-10 after finishing 8-8 last season. Nagy was named Coach of the Year in his first season as Chicago’s head coach back in 2018, but that now seems like a distant memory.

Nagy has shown the last two weeks that he is still passionate about his job, especially with his animated outburst in Week 15. We doubt that or Sunday’s win over the Seahawks will be enough to save his job.

NFL rules now allow teams to interview candidates during the final two weeks of the regular season. Bears fans might want to see their team get a jump on that process, but Nagy would have to be fired first.

Photo: Oct 20, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports