Video: Matt Nagy totally loses it after awful penalty call

The Chicago Bears were the victims of a pretty ridiculous penalty call on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, and it set coach Matt Nagy off in a big way.

Bears safety Deon Bush was hit with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness call over a collision with Minnesota’s Tyler Conklin. The call was iffy at best, and set Nagy off in a huge way. ESPN cameras caught the Bears coach screaming at the officials to the point that he earned an unsportsmanlike conduct flag.

If anything, the TV view of Nagy didn’t do the meltdown justice. Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote tweeted that spit was flying from Nagy’s mouth, and the Bears players loved it.

The #Bears players absolutely loved it when Matt Nagy went off on the ref. I could see the spit coming out of Nagys mouth. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) December 21, 2021

Nagy’s anger is understandable given the circumstances. His team was already losing at the time and lost another 15 yards on a very controversial call. The Bears are also 4-9, and Nagy is probably going to get fired at the end of the season. Add in the fact that the Bears have already been victimized by a high-profile penalty this season and it’s easy to see why Nagy lost his cool.