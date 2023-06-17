Bears DL has harsh words for Packers fans

With or without quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the picture, the fierce rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will continue. Defensive lineman Justin Jones intends to make certain of that.

During minicamp this past Tuesday, Jones was asked about Rodgers leaving the Packers and joining the New York Jets. Jones took the opportunity to launch into a tirade aimed at the Green Bay fanbase.

“I wish [Rodgers] had played one more year with Green Bay, honestly. We went up there and played a pretty good game. But they got away from us at the end, obviously. They won,” Jones said, via the Chicago Sun Times.

“But their fans are really [crappy]. I wanted to go back up there and I wanted to play them and I wanted to beat them and I wanted him to be there so he could see it. The fact that he’s gone, it’s cool. I guess it’s better for him not to be here. But, yeah, man, I’m ready to take it over. It’s a good time to be a Bear fan. I’m not even going to lie to you.”

Not satisfied with a single potshot, Jones continued to rant about Packers fans, calling them “freaking obnoxious” and suggesting they know little about the game of football.

“We’re not even running a play, and you guys are talking about, ‘Boo,'” Jones said. “What are we talking about there? Y’all are — half of ’em don’t even know football. It’s so weird to me.”

Packers fans are some of the most dedicated in the game and they never hesitate to let their feelings about the Bears be known. That’s something that obviously sticks in the craw of Jones, especially when considering Green Bay has won four straight against Chicago and 10 of the last 13.

Jones, who is entering only his second season with the Bears, remains confident despite the recently lopsided nature of the rivalry.

“I’m just ready to go back out there and play,” Jones said. “I want to go out there and want to beat the hell out of them on their field. I want to hear the boos then. That’s what I look forward to.”

The Bears will host the Packers in their regular-season opener on Sunday, September 10. The two will then close out the season with a Week 18 game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 7.