Bears fans were not happy after referee’s on-air blunder

Chicago Bears fans felt their jubilation turn into frustration Thursday in a matter of seconds thanks to one referee’s mistake.

The Bears led 16-10 over the Carolina Panthers with fewer than two minutes left in the third quarter at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

Chicago had possession and was facing 3rd-and-9 from their own 24 when quarterback Tyson Bagent found wide receiver Trent Taylor for a 16-yard gain.

However, a flag was thrown on the play. Referee Clete Blakeman announced that the flag was for defensive pass interference on the Panthers’ No. 2. The partisan crowd of Chicagoans celebrated the call.

The initial ruling was surprising, particularly because there is no active Panthers player currently using No. 2.

Blakeman quickly realized his mistake and clarified that it was actually the Bears’ No. 2 D.J. Moore who was called for pass interference. The crowd was not happy about the correction, to say the least.

bro trolled the crowd pic.twitter.com/oxP4Rolh0T — alex (@highlightheaven) November 10, 2023

The Bears ended up punting shortly after.

Chicago still managed to hold on for a 16-13 victory. Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed what would have been the game-tying field goal from 59 yards out.

The Bears improved to 3-7 for the season after their second win at Soldier field.