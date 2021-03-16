Bears fans have funny reaction to Andy Dalton signing

The Chicago Bears on Tuesday agreed to a 1-year deal with Andy Dalton, and many of the team’s fans are nothing short of disappointed.

The Bears have been connected in rumors to Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson. While those moves could still happen at some point, Dalton is hardly the consolation prize Bears fans were hoping for.

The reactions to Chicago giving him a $10 million deal were humorous:

Going from Russell Wilson rumors to Andy Dalton talk pic.twitter.com/UKlVOV0XGx — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) March 15, 2021

I’m embarrassed to be a Bears fan right now. Are you kidding me? Andy Dalton? Unbelievable. — Chicago Bears Nation (@Bears__Nation) March 16, 2021

If the #Bears end up with Andy Dalton and Nick Foles as their quarterbacks for the 2021 NFL season, especially with all the hype around Russell Wilson, the disappointment would be at a whole new level, even for Bears fans. pic.twitter.com/aSm8K42m66 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) March 15, 2021

-Bears are gonna take a “massive swing” at Russell Wilson 3 days later…. -Bears showing “heavy interest” in Andy Dalton pic.twitter.com/Sv0p2llQ9b — Bill Swerski (@Dabearsforeva85) March 15, 2021

Dalton, 33, spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys. He began as the backup to Dak Prescott but became the starter after Prescott’s season-ending leg injury. The Cowboys went 4-5 under Dalton, who passed for 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. But Dalton also dealt with a concussion following a nasty hit and the effects of COVID-19.

Best of luck to the Bears on improving from their 8-8 season with Nick Foles and Andy Dalton at quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky is a free agent.