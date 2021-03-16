 Skip to main content
Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Bears fans have funny reaction to Andy Dalton signing

March 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Andy Dalton

The Chicago Bears on Tuesday agreed to a 1-year deal with Andy Dalton, and many of the team’s fans are nothing short of disappointed.

The Bears have been connected in rumors to Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson. While those moves could still happen at some point, Dalton is hardly the consolation prize Bears fans were hoping for.

The reactions to Chicago giving him a $10 million deal were humorous:

Dalton, 33, spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys. He began as the backup to Dak Prescott but became the starter after Prescott’s season-ending leg injury. The Cowboys went 4-5 under Dalton, who passed for 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. But Dalton also dealt with a concussion following a nasty hit and the effects of COVID-19.

Best of luck to the Bears on improving from their 8-8 season with Nick Foles and Andy Dalton at quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky is a free agent.

