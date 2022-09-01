Bears could bring in former All-Pro to help Justin Fields?

One former All-Pro player may be answering Justin Fields’ distress signal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Thursday that the Chicago Bears are working out veteran offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele. The 33-year-old Osemele has not played since the early part of the 2020 campaign after suffering torn tendons in both his knees.

Injury history notwithstanding, Osemele has an impressive resume. He was a First Team All-Pro in 2016, made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017, and started for the Baltimore Ravens team that won Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

Notoriously, Chicago’s offensive line is as flimsy as a week-old Burger King bun. They allowed the most sacks in the NFL last season with 58, and a video of their starting quarterback Fields constantly running for his life recently went viral.

Osemele plays left guard, where the Bears are down to just Cody Whitehair after offseason signing Lucas Patrick (previously of the Green Bay Packers) injured his hand, sidelining him indefinitely. Perhaps Osemele will be able to help pull the Bears’ offensive line out from the bottom of the ocean.