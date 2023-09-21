Bears GM responds to Justin Fields’ coaching comments

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles stuck up for Justin Fields after the quarterback’s comments about the team’s coaching on Wednesday.

Poles defended Fields on Thursday, assuring reporters that nobody with the Bears sees the quarterback as making excuses or pointing fingers.

“In terms of Justin, I can’t be more clear than this: No one in our entire building, none of our coaches see Justin as a finger-pointer at all,” Poles said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “He has always taken ownership of anything that’s happened on the field. He takes it head-on, he works, he grinds, he puts his head down, he works with his teammates, works with his coaches to find solutions.”

The Fields issue started when the quarterback made some comments that were taken by some as blaming coaches for his early-season struggles. The quarterback very quickly tried to clean it up, and it sounds like nobody in the organization took any real issue with what he said.

The Bears are 0-2, and beyond their on-field issues, there are some wild off-field rumors surrounding the organization as well. In the grand scheme of things, Fields’ comments really are not that big of a deal.