Justin Fields addresses comments about Bears’ coaches

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields quickly felt the need to clean up his comments about the team’s coaching potentially impacting his recent struggles.

Fields addressed reporters in the locker room Wednesday and sought to clarify that he was not blaming his coaches for his poor start to the season. Fields shifted the blame to himself, saying he could play better, “point blank.”

Bears QB Justin Fields is addressing the media again in the locker room. Wanted to make it clear he wasn’t blaming the coaches. “I can play better. Point blank.” — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 20, 2023

Fields’ clarification came just hours after he seemingly threw his coaches under the bus after making several poor plays in Chicago’s Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those remarks attracted a lot of attention, and did not reflect well on Fields, especially since several poor plays certainly fell squarely on his shoulders.

The Bears are 0-2, and thinks are unlikely to get better this week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Their quarterback having to clean up remarks like this certainly will not help matters.