Bears great fired from job for alleged physical attack on co-worker

One Chicago Bears legend is out of a job after an alleged violent incident with a fellow employee.

Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Tuesday that retired former Bears center Olin Kreutz, who had been working as an analyst for Chicago sports media startup CHGO, grabbed the neck of co-worker Adam Hoge in an incident on Monday. Kreutz reportedly did so in response to a “flippant remark” made by Hoge during a staff meeting at CHGO’s West Loop office.

Agrest adds that Hoge did not require medical treatment and declined to file a police report. Kreutz, meanwhile, was fired by CHGO for the incident.

CHGO posted a statement to Twitter in which they said that they were “shocked” by the incident and that they would not tolerate any action threatening the health and safety of their employees.

Kreutz posted a response of his own to Twitter in which he quoted boxing legend Mike Tyson. Kreutz tweeted an image of Tyson that read, “Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it.”

The 44-year-old Kreutz played for the Bears from 1998 to 2010. He was a two-time All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowler, even being selected as one of the 100 greatest Bears of all-time in 2019. Kreutz was listed at 6-foot-2 and 292 pounds during his playing career.

Ever since retiring from the NFL, Kreutz has not been afraid to go after others when he feels slighted. He even recently blasted Bears chairman George McCaskey in an interview.