Bears legend Dick Butkus dies — dead at 80

One of the greatest defensive players in NFL history has died this week.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus has died at the age of 80. Paramedics reportedly responded to a call for a medical emergency at Butkus’ Malibu, Calif. home after he was found unresponsive on Thursday afternoon. Butkus was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hall of Famer Butkus is one of the most legendary football figures of all-time. He played for the Bears from 1965-73, making eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams. Butkus also won two NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards and was widely seen as the standard bearer of excellence at the middle linebacker position. He is the namesake of the Butkus Award, given every year to the top linebacker at the high school, college, and professional football levels.

Though forced to retire early due to injuries, Butkus remained an outspoken figure well into his twilight years. He entertained many fans with his shady tweets about Bears rivals, even as recently as this season.

Butkus, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979 and had his No. 51 jersey retired by the Bears in 1994, is survived by wife Helen and three children.