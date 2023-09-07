Dick Butkus trolls Lions ahead of season opener

Dick Butkus shared a great post on X Thursday in which he trolled his former divisional rivals.

Butkus tweeted about his excitment for Thursday night’s NFL kickoff game. However, he wasn’t so thrilled about the Lions being a part of it.

“I got excited that the NFL starts today… but then I realized it’s the Detroit Lions…,” Butkus humorously wrote.

I got excited that the NFL starts today… but then I realized it's the Detroit Lions… — Dick Butkus (@thedickbutkus) September 7, 2023

The Lions, who went 9-8 last season, will be visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

Butkus played for the Chicago Bears from 1965-1973. The Hall of Fame linebacker made the Pro Bowl in his first eight seasons and was known for his toughness. He continues to bring the heat — and the laughs — even in retirement. Last year, he had plenty of jokes for the Green Bay Packers.