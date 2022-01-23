Bears may have surprising favorite for head coach role?

The Chicago Bears are one of the teams hiring both a head coach and general manager, and that may lead them to a combination favored by a key figure helping with the search.

Former Colts executive Bill Polian is closely involved with the Chicago search. Polian may be eyeing Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Indianapolis scouting director Morocco Brown for the coach and GM positions in Chicago, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Chiefs personnel director Ryan Poles has made a strong impression, however, and is firmly in the mix.

Eberflus is arguably the most surprising name here. The Colts defensive coordinator has been in the mix for a number of jobs in recent offseasons, but never seemed particularly close to landing one. Earlier rumors suggested that the Bears were leaning in a different direction, but even those candidates were favored by Polian.

Polian has gotten some things wrong in recent years. The Bears will be hoping this coaching search isn’t one of them, as he seems to have significant influence over the process.

