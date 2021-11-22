Bears players want Matt Nagy fired?

The Chicago Bears are on their way to a lost season, and the locker room is apparently fed up with how things are going.

Bears coach Matt Nagy has lost the locker room and an “overwhelming” number of players want him fired, according to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. Nagy already had locker room issues in 2020, but the poor 2021 season has only exacerbated issues.

However, the Bears appear reluctant to let Nagy go during the season, as the Bears franchise has never done so in its history.

An overwhelming number of #Bears’ players want Matt Nagy gone, league sources say. “He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone,” one source adds. One key holdup: No HC in the 101-year franchise history has ever been let go during the season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 22, 2021

Nagy’s offense has been a consistent issue, and his handling of rookie quarterback Justin Fields has also been subject to criticism at times this season. There is definitely some evidence that he hasn’t been good for Fields’ development. That case grows every week as the offense continues to look inept no matter who’s under center.

The Bears posted a 12-4 record under Nagy during his first season, but he has not been able to replicate that success. It was followed up with consecutive 8-8 seasons and the bottom is falling out this year. It would be a surprise if he keeps his job, though it seems the Bears would prefer to wait until the end of the season to make the move.

Photo: Jun 13, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is interviewed during Veteran Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports