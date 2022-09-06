Bears could sign former hated rival?

The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.

With just days to go before the start of the 2022 season, Chicago currently has just two quarterbacks on their roster — starter Justin Fields and backup Trevor Siemian. They continue to pursue depth pieces though, working out other notable players at different positions last week.

Benkert spent the 2021 season as the QB3 in Green Bay behind both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. Ironically enough, the highlight of Benkert’s Packers career came at the expense of the Bears.