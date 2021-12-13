Packers backup QB sends very cool tweet after win over Bears

Kurt Benkert sent a very cool tweet on Sunday night after his Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 45-30.

You see, Benkert is typically Green Bay’s third-string quarterback. But since Jordan Love was out due to COVID-19 protocols, Benkert was Green Bay’s backup on Sunday. The 26-year-old also got to experience his first career NFL regular season game action.

Benkert took two kneeldowns in the victory formation to finish out the Packers’ win.

Benkert captured the moment by sharing a photo on Twitter of his right knee, which had some weather marks on it from where he kneeled down.

Benkert has been in the NFL since 2018. This is his fourth season in the league, and now he is officially in the record books for having two carries for -1 rushing yards. That’s pretty cool.