Tyreek Hill sparks wrist surgery rumors with photo of his cast

Tyreek Hill has sparked rumors about his wrist with his latest social media activity.

Hill shared a photo to his Instagram Story of him and his Miami Dolphins teammate, Brandon Graham. In the photo, Hill appeared to have his arm in a sling based on the position of the arm close to his body. Hill had one arm free while the other one was buried under his hooded sweatshirt.

As if that weren’t enough, Hill later posted a video to his Instagram Story to promote an upcoming appearance at his Soul Runner store in Aventura, Fla. In that video, Hill had a cast visible on his left wrist. Hill was waving around his wrist as if he wasn’t even trying to hide his cast.

Hill revealed in November that he had suffered a torn ligament in his left wrist. The injury had been lingering since the summer and was aggravated when Hill was handcuffed during an infamous traffic stop prior to the Dolphins’ first game of the season.

Hill finished with 81 catches for 959 yards and 6 touchdowns over 17 games last season. Those were among the worst marks of his career since his rookie season. The Dolphins also went 8-9 and missed the playoffs, which marked the first time in his career that Hill’s team had not qualified for the postseason.

Hill expressed serious frustration after the Dolphins’ season ended with a loss and indicated a desire to switch teams.

“I’m opening the door. I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there,” Hill said at the time.

Hill appeared to cool off in the ensuing weeks. He recently declared that he is not looking to leave the Dolphins.

If Hill gets healthy for 2025 and his wrist injury is behind him, plus if Tua Tagovailoa is able to play in most of his team’s games, then the Dolphins should be in better shape. It’s hard to expect much out of Miami if Tagovailoa misses time (he played in 11 games last season).