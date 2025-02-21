Eagles defender suffered torn triceps during Super Bowl

A key Philadelphia Eagles defender played through a significant injury during the team’s Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagles pass rusher Nolan Smith suffered a torn triceps during the first half of the Super Bowl, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Smith managed to play through the injury in the second half and finished the game.

Smith underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair the injury and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 season.

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#Eagles pass-rusher Nolan Smith tore his triceps in the Super Bowl LIX win over the #Chiefs — and played through it in the second half, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



Smith, who performed in the second half on one arm, had surgery on Wednesday and will be ready for the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/Atmq0pcXkV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2025

For context, Smith’s teammate Brandon Graham missed nearly three months with a similar injury this season. Graham was able to return for the Super Bowl, but even that was seen as being ahead of schedule.

Smith had two quarterback hits during the game, though he did not accumulate any other counting stats. He had four sacks during the Eagles’ run through the NFC Playoffs, including two in the Wild Card round against the Green Bay Packers.

On the season, Smith appeared in 16 games. The second-year pro collected 6.5 sacks with a forced fumble.