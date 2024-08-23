Bears offer update on player who was taken to hospital

The Chicago Bears have provided another update on cornerback Douglas Coleman III, who was hospitalized after suffering an injury during the team’s Thursday night preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Coleman went down immediately after making a tackle on the kickoff that began the second half. He was placed on a backboard and then a stretcher. Coleman was taken to a hospital in an ambulance from the stadium after the play for evaluation.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said after Thursday’s game that Coleman had movement in all of his limbs, which was a positive sign. Then on Friday, Eberflus told 670 The Score in Chicago that Coleman had been released from the hospital and was headed back to Chicago. Eberflus said the cornerback was walking around and in good spirits.

#Bears HC Matt Eberflus says that Douglas Coleman Jr. was released from the hospital and has flown back to Chicago. Eberflus says he is walking around and in good spirits. Coleman was taken off the field in Kansas City on a stretcher and what seemed like a frightening injury. — Mark Grote (@grotesports) August 23, 2024

All indications are that Coleman avoided a serious injury.

Coleman played college ball at Texas Tech. He signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has spent the last two years in the CFL. He signed with the Bears in January.