Video: Chase Claypool commits major mental mistake at end of Steelers loss

We have some official confirmation that Chase Claypool’s focus is on the wrong things.

Claypool committed a major mental mistake at the end of his Pittsburgh Steelers’ 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh was down by eight and trying to drive to tie the game. They had a 4th-and-1 at the Vikings 43 with 42 seconds left. Claypool caught a pass for the first down, but then he forgot about the urgency of the situation.

Instead of hurrying to get his team set up so they could spike the ball to stop the clock, Claypool spent time celebrating. He gave the signal for first down and then took his sweet time getting up. One of his teammates had to come over and pull him to get him organized for the spike.

Just ZERO situational awareness by Chase Claypool here pic.twitter.com/0rsTrlyOW7 — Bet The Pigskin (@betthepigskin) December 10, 2021

That is embarrassing. There is no excuse for what Claypool did. He obviously did not have his head in the game and was instead too focused on his own accomplishments. Pittsburgh didn’t have any timeouts, and Claypool cost them at least a few seconds, which could have meant an extra play.

Claypool recently offered a suggestion for how his Steelers could make practices more fun. Coach Mike Tomlin shut down the idea and seemed to be spot-on that Claypool was focused on the wrong things.

The tweets criticizing Claypool were abound.

Chase Claypool celebrating a 9 yard catch with 36 seconds on the clock pic.twitter.com/opJvLSdTLx — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 10, 2021

Chase Claypool when his team is trying to spike the ball pic.twitter.com/pVukC3QjYp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 10, 2021

Chase Claypool gotta be the lowest IQ football player I've ever seen. No timeouts left and this guy is celebrating a first down. — Rob Pizzola (@robpizzola) December 10, 2021

Yikes.