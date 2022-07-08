Bears WR arrested on drugs, weapons charges

The Chicago Bears’ offseason additions are not doing so well away from the field.

Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested early in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas early Monday morning after being found asleep in a Taco Bell drive-thru line late Sunday night. Moore was reportedly asleep in the driver’s seat of his 2018 Ford F250.

Police say Moore smelled of marijuana. According to TMZ Sports, police found “a package of THC edible candies along with three pistols” in Moore’s car.

Moore was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons. He is shown on the local jail’s website as bonding out for $5,000.

Moore, 27, was a 7th-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. He had 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons with Seattle. Moore appeared in three games last season split between the Broncos and Packers, though he did not record any catches.

Moore signed with the Bears in April. He joins Byron Pringle and Matt Adams as players who have been arrested since being signed by the Bears this offseason.