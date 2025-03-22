Report: Giants not done after signing Jameis Winston

The New York Giants are reportedly still in the market for a quarterback despite signing former Pro Bowl QB Jameis Winston.

Several reporters confirmed Friday that the Giants have agreed to a two-year deal with Winston. The 31-year-old’s contract is worth $8 million but could be doubled based on incentives.

The Giants have been linked to several veteran QBs besides Winston, including 4-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Jameis signing “does not change” anything in terms of the Giants’ pursuit of Rodgers or any other potential starting QBs. Winston simply adds depth to a QB room that previously only had Tommy DeVito.

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Having Winston on the roster gives the Giants a few options going forward. The Florida State alum has spent most of the last five seasons as a backup. He could fill that role again behind someone like Rodgers or Russell Wilson.

On the other hand, Winston also has 87 NFL starts under his belt. He could capably serve as a bridge quarterback if the Giants opt to draft a passer in the upcoming NFL draft. Given Winston’s penchant for delivering incredible pregame speeches, playing the role of mentor may come naturally to him.

Winston played 12 games (7 starts) for the Cleveland Browns last season. He threw for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.