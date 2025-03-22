Ryan Tannehill has had talks with NFC contender

Ryan Tannehill has become somewhat of a forgotten man among fans, but NFL teams haven’t forgotten about him.

Tannehill did not play in the NFL last season after spending the previous five seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He is 36 years old and has not retired, but he is being picky about whether he wants to play in 2025. According to Jordan Schultz, Tannehill has had contract talks with the Minnesota Vikings, though no deal is imminent.

Sources: The #Vikings have had discussions with former #Titans QB Ryan Tannehill about a potential deal. Talks are ongoing and nothing is imminent as of right now, sources tell @NFLonFOX. pic.twitter.com/yF71IYo9Pg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 21, 2025

Jan 23, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans qaurterback Ryan Tannehill (17) reacts during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are an interesting situation and opportunity. The team went 14-3 last season, though they lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Sam Darnold had a monster regular season for them and then left to sign with the Seahawks in free agency. They are planning to go with J.J. McCarthy, whom they drafted in the first round last year, as their starter. Tannehill would slot in as a backup who could see action in the event McCarthy were to struggle.

Minnesota would be a good landing spot for him. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has proven to be excellent at bringing out the most of his quarterbacks. The team also has some great receivers for a quarterback in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson.

Tannehill is living in Nashville, and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says it would take a “compelling opportunity” to get the veteran quarterback to move. For that reason, he may not end up signing with a team. But this is a scenario to keep in mind.