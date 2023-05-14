Ex-XFL quarterback signs with AFC team

Everything is coming up Gucci for Ben DiNucci.

The Denver Broncos are signing DiNucci following his performance at the team’s rookie minicamp. The deal is pending a physical and will result in DiNucci being added to the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

DiNucci’s agent shared the news via Twitter Sunday.

Congratulations to client QB @B_DiNucci6 on agreeing to a contract with the @Broncos 🐴🐴🐴 — JL Sports (@JLSports3) May 14, 2023

DiNucci was a 7th-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys out of James Madison in 2020. He started a “Sunday Night Football” game for Dallas at Philly in 2020 and threw for 180 yards in the game.

DiNucci was drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL last year and was their starting quarterback this season. The 26-year-old passed for 2,671 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while rushing for three touchdowns in 10 games. His strong play in the XFL led the Broncos to give him a shot in rookie minicamp, which apparently went well enough to lead to a contract offer.

Denver’s other quarterbacks include Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Jarrett Guarantano.