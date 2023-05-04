Ex-Cowboys QB gets invite to Broncos camp

The XFL has been branded as the “league of opportunity” under its new ownership group, and veteran quarterback Ben DiNucci is taking advantage of his.

DiNucci has received an invite to Denver Broncos training camp, the XFL announced on Wednesday. DiNucci, who appeared in 10 games for the Seattle Sea Dragons this season, shared a message on Twitter thanking the team and the XFL for allowing him to further his football career.

Man. Where do I start? @XFL2023 @DanyGarciaCo @TheRock

Second chances are hard to come by. Can’t say thank you enough Seattle, you guys were incredible all year long. It was an honor. Football is fun. Playing again is fun. No reason not to smile. Onward & Upward. pic.twitter.com/rxpWsx5Xrf — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) May 3, 2023

DiNucci led the XFL with 2,671 passing yards this season. He was second in the league with 20 touchdown passes. The Sea Dragons lost the North Division Championship on Sunday, which is the XFL’s semifinal.

DiNucci, 26, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round in 2020. He started one game during his rookie season after Andy Dalton got hurt. DiNucci was then waived by the Cowboys prior to the 2021 season and signed to their practice squad. He took a year off from football in 2022 before signing with the XFL.